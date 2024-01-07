Old Fort grabbed a 56-39 victory at the expense of Tiffin Calvert in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Old Fort moved in front of Tiffin Calvert 17-16 to begin the second quarter.

The Stockaders registered a 33-19 advantage at intermission over the Senecas.

Old Fort pulled to a 48-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stockaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 9-8 in the final quarter.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Old Fort squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Tiffin Calvert faced off against New Riegel and Old Fort took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 30 at Toledo Christian School.

