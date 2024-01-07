Piketon collected a solid win over Bainbridge Paint Valley in a 42-31 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bainbridge Paint Valley High on Jan. 6.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Piketon faced off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Lynchburg-Clay and Piketon took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 30 at Piketon High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.