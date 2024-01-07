Vincent Warren notched a win against Wheelersburg 44-30 on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Vincent Warren a 10-8 lead over Wheelersburg.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Pirates climbed back to within 19-18.

Vincent Warren darted to a 36-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Vincent Warren faced off against Waterford.

