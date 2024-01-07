It was a tough night for Lowellville which was overmatched by Warren Kennedy in this 72-22 verdict.

Warren Kennedy stormed in front of Lowellville 24-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a towering 37-16 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Warren Kennedy stormed to a 62-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 10-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warren Kennedy and Lowellville faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lowellville faced off against Newton Falls and Warren Kennedy took on Hanoverton United on Dec. 27 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

