Findlay Liberty-Benton topped Minster 38-34 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 6.

Findlay Liberty-Benton moved in front of Minster 12-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a thin 24-18 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 31-25.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 9-7 in the final quarter.

Last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Minster played in a 45-27 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

