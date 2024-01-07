Richwood North Union’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Northwestern 54-34 at Springfield Northwestern High on Jan. 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Richwood North Union took on Plain City Alder on Dec. 27 at Plain City Jonathan Alder High School.

