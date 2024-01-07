Carlisle unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pleasant Hill Newton 45-23 Saturday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Last time Pleasant Hill Newton and Carlisle played in a 36-29 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Carlisle faced off against Franklin and Pleasant Hill Newton took on West Milton Milton-Union on Dec. 28 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.