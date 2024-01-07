North Canton Hoover pushed past Mayfield Village Mayfield for a 42-30 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 6.

North Canton Hoover opened with an 8-3 advantage over Mayfield Village Mayfield through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 21-10 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-24.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, North Canton Hoover faced off against Akron Garfield.

