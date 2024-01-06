OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 5, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashtabula Edgewood pockets slim win over Madison

Ashtabula Edgewood topped Madison 61-53 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Ashtabula Edgewood High on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Ashtabula St. John and Madison took on Macedonia Nordonia on Dec. 23 at Macedonia Nordonia High School.

Ashville Teays Valley collects victory over Amanda-Clearcreek

Ashville Teays Valley grabbed a 48-36 victory at the expense of Amanda-Clearcreek during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Jonesborough David Crockett and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Dec. 30 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon bests Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon scored early and often to roll over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 57-28 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

Recently on Dec. 28, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with Fostoria in a basketball game.

Bryan tops Wauseon

Bryan recorded a big victory over Wauseon 60-24 at Wauseon High on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bryan jumped in front of Wauseon 10-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears’ offense thundered in front for a 30-13 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Bryan roared to a 51-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 9-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Bryan and Wauseon played in a 59-28 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Wauseon faced off against Holgate and Bryan took on Montpelier on Dec. 29 at Bryan High School.

Burton Berkshire overcomes Mantua Crestwood in seat-squirming affair

Burton Berkshire topped Mantua Crestwood 61-54 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 5.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Burton Berkshire faced off against Bristolville Bristol.

Caledonia River Valley slips past Bellville Clear Fork

Caledonia River Valley topped Bellville Clear Fork 31-29 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Plain City Alder and Bellville Clear Fork took on Fredericktown on Dec. 28 at Fredericktown High School.

Carey pockets slim win over Bucyrus

Carey finally found a way to top Bucyrus 51-43 on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Carey faced off against New Washington Buckeye Central.

Bloom-Carroll escapes Columbus Hamilton Township in thin win

Bloom-Carroll topped Columbus Hamilton Township 51-44 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Columbus Hamilton Township faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Bloom-Carroll faced off against The Plains Athens.

Cincinnati Seven Hills dominates Lockland

It was a tough night for Lockland which was overmatched by Cincinnati Seven Hills in this 64-18 verdict.

Columbus Beechcroft carves slim margin over Columbus North Intl

Columbus Beechcroft finally found a way to top Columbus North Intl 60-53 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Columbus Bishop Ready posts win at Worthington Christian’s expense

Columbus Bishop Ready pushed past Worthington Christian for a 35-16 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Worthington Christian High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Worthington Christian and Columbus Bishop Ready faced off on Feb. 22, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Worthington Christian faced off against Berlin Hiland and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Parma Normandy on Dec. 30 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Columbus Centennial rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Columbus Centennial dismissed Columbus Linden-Mckinley by a 70-27 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Centennial faced off against Bexley.

Columbus Whetstone exhales after close call with Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Whetstone topped Columbus Mifflin 54-45 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne dominates Columbus Franklin Heights in convincing showing

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Franklin Heights 51-14 Friday on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Jan. 7, 2022 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squared off with Knoxville Halls in a basketball game.

Delaware Berlin grinds out close victory over Dublin Jerome

Delaware Berlin topped Dublin Jerome 38-33 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dublin Jerome High on Jan. 5.

Last time Dublin Jerome and Delaware Berlin played in a 62-55 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Dublin Jerome faced off against Avon and Delaware Berlin took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 22 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley tops Bexley

Delaware Buckeye Valley dominated Bexley 52-21 on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Bexley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bexley faced off against Columbus Centennial and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Dec. 30 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Dublin Coffman narrowly defeats Hilliard Davidson

Dublin Coffman eventually beat Hilliard Davidson 45-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last time Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson played in a 50-19 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Dublin Coffman faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Hilliard Davidson took on Youngstown Boardman on Dec. 29 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Dublin Scioto earns stressful win over Delaware

Dublin Scioto posted a narrow 53-49 win over Delaware in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Dublin Scioto and Delaware faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Delaware squared off with Grove City Central Crossing in a basketball game.

Geneva earns solid win over Perry

Geneva pushed past Perry for a 44-34 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Perry and Geneva faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Geneva High School.

Recently on Dec. 29, Geneva squared off with Chardon NDCL in a basketball game.

Genoa tops Pemberville Eastwood

Genoa knocked off Pemberville Eastwood 49-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last season, Genoa and Pemberville Eastwood squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Genoa Area High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Genoa faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Pemberville Eastwood took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 28 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Gibsonburg prevails over Elmore Woodmore

Gibsonburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-23 win against Elmore Woodmore in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Millbury Lake.

Granville outlasts Pataskala Licking Heights

Granville notched a win against Pataskala Licking Heights 60-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Granville High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Granville and Pataskala Licking Heights faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Granville High School.

Recently on Dec. 21, Granville squared off with Bexley in a basketball game.

Hamler Patrick Henry overpowers Archbold in thorough fashion

Hamler Patrick Henry scored early and often to roll over Archbold 60-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Hamler Patrick Henry a 20-16 lead over Archbold.

The Patriots opened a meager 34-28 gap over the Blue Streaks at halftime.

Hamler Patrick Henry darted to a 46-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots held on with a 14-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Archbold played in a 73-42 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Archbold faced off against Kalida and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Holgate on Dec. 27 at Holgate High School.

Jefferson records thin win against Painesville Harvey

Jefferson topped Painesville Harvey 38-34 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Painesville Harvey, as it began with a 13-4 edge over Jefferson through the end of the first quarter.

The Red Raiders jumped a slim margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-21 lead over Painesville Harvey.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Painesville Harvey faced off against Chardon.

Johnstown posts win at Utica’s expense

Johnstown handed Utica a tough 53-38 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Johnstown and Utica faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Johnstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Utica faced off against Centerburg and Johnstown took on Danville on Dec. 30 at Danville High School.

Kansas Lakota crushes Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic

Kansas Lakota controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-28 win against Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic High on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Kansas Lakota faced off against Clyde.

Kirtland bests Middlefield Cardinal

Kirtland handled Middlefield Cardinal 49-12 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last season, Kirtland and Middlefield Cardinal squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Ashtabula St. John in a basketball game.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury grinds out close victory over Tiffin Calvert

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury posted a narrow 41-33 win over Tiffin Calvert in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Tough to find an edge early, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Tiffin Calvert fashioned a 12-12 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Lakers’ shooting moved in front for a 23-14 lead over the Senecas at the half.

Tiffin Calvert took the lead 25-23 to start the final quarter.

The Lakers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Senecas 18-8 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Tiffin Calvert played in a 61-34 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Tiffin Calvert faced off against New Riegel and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Genoa on Dec. 28 at Genoa Area High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy outlasts Hilliard Darby

Lewis Center Olentangy collected a solid win over Hilliard Darby in a 45-34 verdict on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hilliard Darby faced off against Orlando Boone and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 30 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Liberty Center darts by Delta

Liberty Center unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Delta 59-13 Friday in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last time Liberty Center and Delta played in a 41-31 game on Feb. 22, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Liberty Center faced off against Whitehouse Wayne and Delta took on Bowling Green Otsego on Dec. 30 at Delta High School.

Marengo Highland exhales after close call with Ontario

Marengo Highland topped Ontario 46-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Marengo Highland and Ontario played in a 51-46 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Marengo Highland faced off against Bellville Clear Fork.

Marion Pleasant claims victory against Shelby

Marion Pleasant knocked off Shelby 52-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Recently on Dec. 28, Marion Pleasant squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game.

Marysville defeats Thomas Worthington

Marysville rolled past Thomas Worthington for a comfortable 45-10 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Marysville and Thomas Worthington squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Marysville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Marysville faced off against Solon and Thomas Worthington took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Dec. 22 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Massillon Jackson earns solid win over Massillon Perry

Massillon Jackson eventually beat Massillon Perry 52-37 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last season, Massillon Perry and Massillon Jackson faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Massillon Perry faced off against Medina Highland and Massillon Jackson took on Peninsula Woodridge on Dec. 28 at Peninsula Woodridge High School.

Maumee claims tight victory against Rossford

Maumee topped Rossford 48-39 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Maumee and Rossford played in a 44-32 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Maumee faced off against Metamora Evergreen.

Millbury Lake secures a win over Bowling Green Otsego

Millbury Lake knocked off Bowling Green Otsego 51-36 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 5.

Last time Millbury Lake and Bowling Green Otsego played in a 54-27 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Millbury Lake faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Bowling Green Otsego took on Delta on Dec. 30 at Delta High School.

Mogadore Field grinds out close victory over Akron Springfield

Mogadore Field finally found a way to top Akron Springfield 49-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Mogadore Field opened with a 25-18 advantage over Akron Springfield through the first quarter.

The Spartans showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-23 intermission margin.

Akron Springfield fought back in the third quarter to make it 40-39.

The Falcons held on with a 9-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Akron Springfield faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Akron Springfield High School.

Recently on Dec. 22, Mogadore Field squared off with Peninsula Woodridge in a basketball game.

Montpelier earns solid win over Edon

Montpelier notched a win against Edon 50-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Montpelier and Edon faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Edon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Montpelier faced off against Bryan and Edon took on Butler Eastside on Dec. 30 at Butler Eastside High School.

New Albany dominates Galloway Westland

New Albany controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-15 win against Galloway Westland in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, New Albany and Galloway Westland faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Albany faced off against Gahanna Lincoln.

Newark tacks win on Grove City Central Crossing

Newark left no doubt on Friday, controlling Grove City Central Crossing from start to finish for a 75-23 victory at Grove City Central Crossing High on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Newark and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Delaware and Newark took on Strongsville on Dec. 29 at Newark High School.

Newark Catholic takes down Hebron Lakewood

Newark Catholic recorded a big victory over Hebron Lakewood 50-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last time Hebron Lakewood and Newark Catholic played in a 50-39 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Crooksville.

Oak Harbor barely beats Fostoria

Oak Harbor posted a narrow 49-44 win over Fostoria at Oak Harbor High on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fostoria and Oak Harbor squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Oak Harbor faced off against Oregon Clay and Fostoria took on Tiffin Columbian on Dec. 30 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

New Riegel comes up short in matchup with Old Fort

Old Fort notched a win against New Riegel 45-34 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last season, New Riegel and Old Fort squared off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Old Fort faced off against Arcadia and New Riegel took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 21 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Orwell Grand Valley thwarts Wickliffe’s quest

Orwell Grand Valley notched a win against Wickliffe 32-22 on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Orwell Grand Valley and Wickliffe played in a 52-43 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 27, Orwell Grand Valley squared off with Conneaut in a basketball game.

Pettisville exhales after close call with Holgate

Pettisville posted a narrow 50-41 win over Holgate for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last time Holgate and Pettisville played in a 39-28 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Holgate faced off against Wauseon and Pettisville took on Fayette on Dec. 28 at Fayette High School.

Powell Liberty delivers statement win over Hilliard Bradley

Powell Liberty rolled past Hilliard Bradley for a comfortable 40-14 victory at Powell Olentangy Liberty High on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Powell Liberty and Hilliard Bradley squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Powell Liberty faced off against McMurray Peters Township and Hilliard Bradley took on Cincinnati Woodward on Dec. 29 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Reynoldsburg overwhelms Lancaster

Reynoldsburg dismissed Lancaster by an 80-56 count at Lancaster High on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Reynoldsburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lancaster faced off against Chillicothe and Reynoldsburg took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Dec. 28 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Stryker outlasts Fayette

Stryker knocked off Fayette 37-19 on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Stryker and Fayette faced off on Jan. 6, 2022 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Stryker faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Fayette took on Pettisville on Dec. 28 at Fayette High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut overwhelms Westerville North

Sunbury Big Walnut earned a convincing 64-32 win over Westerville North on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Westerville North and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

Recently on Dec. 28, Sunbury Big Walnut squared off with Waynesburg Central in a basketball game.

Swanton slips past Metamora Evergreen

Swanton topped Metamora Evergreen 49-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Swanton High on Jan. 5.

Last season, Swanton and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Swanton faced off against Bowling Green Otsego and Metamora Evergreen took on Maumee on Dec. 30 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Tiffin Columbian earns narrow win over Clyde

Tiffin Columbian topped Clyde 47-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Columbian a 13-6 lead over Clyde.

The Fliers battled back to make it 27-21 at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian jumped to a 40-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fliers enjoyed a 9-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last time Tiffin Columbian and Clyde played in a 64-51 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Fostoria and Clyde took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 30 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Toledo Christian earns solid win over Northwood

Toledo Christian knocked off Northwood 49-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Northwood faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Northwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Toledo Christian faced off against Miller City and Northwood took on Toledo Woodward on Dec. 21 at Northwood High School.

Uniontown Green narrowly defeats Canton McKinley

Uniontown Green knocked off Canton McKinley 48-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Green squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Uniontown Green High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Canton McKinley faced off against Louisville and Uniontown Green took on Austintown-Fitch on Dec. 29 at Uniontown Green High School.

Uniontown Lake darts by Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Canton GlenOak 56-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Canton GlenOak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Canton GlenOak faced off against Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

Upper Arlington dominates Lewis Center Orange

Upper Arlington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lewis Center Orange 47-25 Friday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Lewis Center Orange squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lewis Center Orange faced off against Dublin Coffman and Upper Arlington took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Dec. 29 at Upper Arlington High School.

West Unity Hilltop rides to cruise-control win over Pioneer North Central

West Unity Hilltop recorded a big victory over Pioneer North Central 66-8 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave West Unity Hilltop a 16-0 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Cadets registered a 37-3 advantage at half over the Eagles.

West Unity Hilltop stormed to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-1 edge.

Last time West Unity Hilltop and Pioneer North Central played in a 46-34 game on Jan. 17, 2022.

Westerville Central narrowly defeats Gahanna Lincoln

Westerville Central handed Gahanna Lincoln a tough 43-29 loss on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Westerville Central faced off against Johnstown and Gahanna Lincoln took on Dublin Coffman on Dec. 28 at Dublin Coffman High School.

