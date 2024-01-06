Rockford Parkway topped Minster 48-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Rockford Parkway High on Jan. 5.

Rockford Parkway jumped in front of Minster 9-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a meager 21-14 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Rockford Parkway moved to a 34-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap 19-14 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last time Rockford Parkway and Minster played in a 53-51 game on Dec. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Rockford Parkway faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Minster took on Anna on Dec. 30 at Anna High School.

