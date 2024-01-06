Ottawa-Glandorf rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Elida 75-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Elida started on steady ground by forging a 17-14 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans’ shooting jumped in front for a 35-22 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Ottawa-Glandorf stormed to a 61-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Elida faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Elida took on New Bremen on Dec. 29 at New Bremen High School.

