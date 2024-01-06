Defiance knocked off Van Wert 59-46 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Van Wert started on steady ground by forging a 10-3 lead over Defiance at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting moved in front for a 17-12 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Defiance jumped to a 37-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 59-46.

Last season, Van Wert and Defiance faced off on March 4, 2023 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Van Wert faced off against Ottoville and Defiance took on Toledo Start on Dec. 22 at Defiance High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.