Grove City Christian posted a narrow 48-41 win over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep started on steady ground by forging a 9-6 lead over Grove City Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles kept a 20-14 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep moved ahead of Grove City Christian 30-29 to start the final quarter.

The Warriors had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Eagles won the session and the game with a 19-11 performance.

Last time Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Grove City Christian played in a 80-33 game on Feb. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Grove City Christian faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Dayton Dunbar on Dec. 30 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

