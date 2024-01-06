Antwerp grabbed a 47-33 victory at the expense of Paulding in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Antwerp a 15-7 lead over Paulding.

The Panthers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 24-18 intermission margin.

Antwerp darted to a 36-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Archers held on with a 11-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Paulding and Antwerp faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Antwerp High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Paulding faced off against Stryker and Antwerp took on Edgerton on Dec. 29 at Antwerp High School.

