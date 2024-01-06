Leesburg Fairfield Local earned a convincing 68-32 win over Mowrystown Whiteoak in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Leesburg Fairfield Local and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Leesburg Fairfield Local faced off against Fayetteville-Perry and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Manchester on Dec. 22 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.