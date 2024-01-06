Morral Ridgedale finally found a way to top Lima Temple Christian 48-46 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Lima Temple Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Morral Ridgedale as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers moved a close margin over the Rockets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Morral Ridgedale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-32 lead over Lima Temple Christian.

The Pioneers rallied with a 14-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Rockets prevailed.

Last time Lima Temple Christian and Morral Ridgedale played in a 46-42 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Morral Ridgedale faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Lima Temple Christian took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 29 at Lima Temple Christian School.

