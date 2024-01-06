Arcanum Franklin Monroe collected a solid win over Bradford in a 55-38 verdict at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe opened with a 15-7 advantage over Bradford through the first quarter.

The Jets registered a 27-18 advantage at half over the Railroaders.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe moved to a 42-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jets held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bradford and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley and Bradford took on Houston on Dec. 29 at Houston High School.

