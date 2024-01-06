Cardington-Lincoln finally found a way to top Galion Northmor 51-49 at Cardington High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Galion Northmor, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Cardington-Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense darted in front for a 28-24 lead over the Golden Knights at the intermission.

Cardington-Lincoln darted to a 43-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 11-8 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 30, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Marengo Highland in a basketball game.

