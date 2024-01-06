Chillicothe Unioto finally found a way to top Williamsport Westfall 53-45 on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Chillicothe Unioto a 19-12 lead over Williamsport Westfall.

The Shermans registered a 29-22 advantage at half over the Mustangs.

Chillicothe Unioto jumped to a 45-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs closed the lead with a 11-8 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Williamsport Westfall and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Williamsport Westfall took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

