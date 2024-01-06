Xenia Legacy Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-37 win over Franklin Middletown Christian in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 15-9 advantage over Franklin Middletown Christian through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 25-19 half margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped to a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with a 16-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Franklin Middletown Christian and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Recently on Dec. 27, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Carlisle in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.