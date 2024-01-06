Poland Seminary pushed past Canfield South Range for a 61-49 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Poland Seminary opened with a 13-11 advantage over Canfield South Range through the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 26-26 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Poland Seminary a 40-32 lead over Canfield South Range.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-17 edge.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Canfield South Range squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Canfield South Range High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Poland Seminary faced off against Canfield and Canfield South Range took on Austintown-Fitch on Dec. 30 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

