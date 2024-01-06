Convoy Crestview knocked off Columbus Grove 54-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview a 9-4 lead over Columbus Grove.

The Knights opened a small 24-14 gap over the Bulldogs at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-19 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Columbus Grove faced off against Lima Perry and Convoy Crestview took on Ottoville on Dec. 29 at Ottoville High School.

