West Unity Hilltop recorded a big victory over Pioneer North Central 66-8 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave West Unity Hilltop a 16-0 lead over Pioneer North Central.

The Cadets registered a 37-3 advantage at half over the Eagles.

West Unity Hilltop stormed to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-1 edge.

Last time West Unity Hilltop and Pioneer North Central played in a 46-34 game on Jan. 17, 2022.

