Bryan recorded a big victory over Wauseon 60-24 at Wauseon High on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Bryan jumped in front of Wauseon 10-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears’ offense thundered in front for a 30-13 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Bryan roared to a 51-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 9-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Bryan and Wauseon played in a 59-28 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Wauseon faced off against Holgate and Bryan took on Montpelier on Dec. 29 at Bryan High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.