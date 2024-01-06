Hamler Patrick Henry scored early and often to roll over Archbold 60-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Hamler Patrick Henry a 20-16 lead over Archbold.

The Patriots opened a meager 34-28 gap over the Blue Streaks at halftime.

Hamler Patrick Henry darted to a 46-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots held on with a 14-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Archbold played in a 73-42 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Archbold faced off against Kalida and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Holgate on Dec. 27 at Holgate High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.