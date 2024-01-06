Lakeside Marblehead Danbury posted a narrow 41-33 win over Tiffin Calvert in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Tough to find an edge early, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Tiffin Calvert fashioned a 12-12 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Lakers’ shooting moved in front for a 23-14 lead over the Senecas at the half.

Tiffin Calvert took the lead 25-23 to start the final quarter.

The Lakers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Senecas 18-8 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last time Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Tiffin Calvert played in a 61-34 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Tiffin Calvert faced off against New Riegel and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Genoa on Dec. 28 at Genoa Area High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.