Mogadore Field finally found a way to top Akron Springfield 49-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Mogadore Field opened with a 25-18 advantage over Akron Springfield through the first quarter.

The Spartans showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-23 intermission margin.

Akron Springfield fought back in the third quarter to make it 40-39.

The Falcons held on with a 9-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mogadore Field and Akron Springfield faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Akron Springfield High School.

Recently on Dec. 22, Mogadore Field squared off with Peninsula Woodridge in a basketball game.

