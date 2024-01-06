Ashville Teays Valley grabbed a 48-36 victory at the expense of Amanda-Clearcreek during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Jonesborough David Crockett and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Dec. 30 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

