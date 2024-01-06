Tiffin Columbian topped Clyde 47-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Columbian a 13-6 lead over Clyde.

The Fliers battled back to make it 27-21 at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian jumped to a 40-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fliers enjoyed a 9-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last time Tiffin Columbian and Clyde played in a 64-51 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Fostoria and Clyde took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 30 at Kansas Lakota High School.

