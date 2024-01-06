Jefferson topped Painesville Harvey 38-34 in a tough tilt on Jan. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Painesville Harvey, as it began with a 13-4 edge over Jefferson through the end of the first quarter.

The Red Raiders jumped a slim margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-21 lead over Painesville Harvey.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Painesville Harvey faced off against Chardon.

