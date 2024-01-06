Mt. Vernon finally found a way to top Ashland 56-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Ashland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-12 advantage over Mt. Vernon as the first quarter ended.

The Arrows moved ahead by earning a 27-21 advantage over the Yellow Jackets at the end of the second quarter.

Mt. Vernon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-32 lead over Ashland.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 19-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Mt Vernon faced off against Wooster and Ashland took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Dec. 30 at Ashland High School.

