Harrod Allen East scored early and often to roll over Delphos Jefferson 85-61 at Harrod Allen East High on Jan. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Tough to find an edge early, Harrod Allen East and Delphos Jefferson fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 41-30 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Harrod Allen East steamrolled to a 66-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-15 edge.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Harrod Allen East squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Harrod Allen East faced off against Cory-Rawson and Delphos Jefferson took on Erie Seneca on Dec. 29 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

