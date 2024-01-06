LEXINGTON — A key third-quarter run helped Lexington subdue a gallant Galion effort in a 50-40 non-conference boys basketball contest on Saturday night.

The undefeated Minutemen (12-0) moved on top 16-11 after the first quarter, but the Tigers closed to within 25-24 at the half.

Coach Scott Hamilton’s squad used a decisive, 16-7 burst in the third period to open a 41-31 margin heading to the fourth quarter, then held serve over the final eight minutes for the victory.

Elijah Hudson’s 17 points topped Lexington. Sophomore Brayden Fogle added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Joe Caudill notched seven points and 11 rebounds.

Almost all of Galion’s scoring came in the form of a double-barrel offensive punch provided by Elijah Chafin and Cooper Kent. Each scored 18 points, and combined for 36 of the Tigers’ 40 points.

The Minutemen owned a 29-18 rebounding edge.

Lexington was devastating inside the arc, connecting on 11-of-16 shots. But a 7-of-22 performance from the 3-point line limited its offensive efficiency.

The Tigers (5-4) struggled from the field, connecting on just 13-of-36 shots (36 percent).

Lexington will host Mount Vernon on Tuesday night.

Marion Harding travels to Galion on Friday night.