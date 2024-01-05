Belmont Union Local handled Bellaire 51-28 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Belmont Union Local opened with a 15-3 advantage over Bellaire through the first quarter.

The Big Reds battled back to make it 26-15 at halftime.

Belmont Union Local darted to a 37-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets held on with a 14-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Belmont Union Local and Bellaire played in a 71-30 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Belmont Union Local faced off against St. Clairsville and Bellaire took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 28 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

