Millbury Lake controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-54 win against McComb on Jan. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Millbury Lake roared in front of McComb 29-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers’ shooting roared in front for a 39-18 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Millbury Lake charged to a 62-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 19-16 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Flyers prevailed.

Last season, McComb and Millbury Lake faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Millbury Lake faced off against Clyde and McComb took on Kenton on Dec. 29 at Kenton High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.