Wheelersburg grabbed a 43-26 victory at the expense of South Webster on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Wheelersburg jumped in front of South Webster 11-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ shooting jumped in front for a 23-14 lead over the Jeeps at the half.

South Webster showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 26-24.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-2 edge.

Last season, Wheelersburg and South Webster squared off on Jan. 10, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, South Webster faced off against Ironton Rock Hill.

