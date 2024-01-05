The Plains Athens’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McArthur Vinton County 59-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 4.

Last time The Plains Athens and McArthur Vinton County played in a 49-35 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, The Plains Athens faced off against Bloom-Carroll and McArthur Vinton County took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Dec. 28 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

