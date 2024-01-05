Delphos Jefferson eventually beat Harrod Allen East 57-41 on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Delphos Jefferson a 13-10 lead over Harrod Allen East.

The Wildcats registered a 23-19 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Delphos Jefferson moved to a 41-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Harrod Allen East squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Van Wert and Harrod Allen East took on St Paris Graham on Dec. 30 at Harrod Allen East High School.

