Niles finally found a way to top Struthers 47-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

The start wasn’t the problem for Struthers, as it began with a 19-8 edge over Niles through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats moved ahead by earning a 28-20 advantage over the Red Dragons at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Struthers with a 40-34 lead over Niles heading into the third quarter.

The Wildcats had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Red Dragons won the session and the game with a 13-6 performance.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Struthers faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Niles took on Youngstown Chaney on Dec. 30 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

