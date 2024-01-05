Lebanon topped Cincinnati Winton Woods 54-46 in a tough tilt on Jan. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Lebanon took on Miamisburg on Dec. 23 at Lebanon High School.

