Crown City South Gallia rolled past McDermott Northwest for a comfortable 67-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 4.

Crown City South Gallia opened with an 18-14 advantage over McDermott Northwest through the first quarter.

The Rebels registered a 38-17 advantage at intermission over the Mohawks.

Crown City South Gallia steamrolled to a 56-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-2 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Waterford and McDermott Northwest took on Waverly on Dec. 21 at Waverly High School.

