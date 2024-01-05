Franklin Furnace Green controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-16 win against Portsmouth Sciotoville East in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 4.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Latham Western and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on West Union on Dec. 21 at West Union.

