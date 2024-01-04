Newark Licking Valley grabbed a 61-47 victory at the expense of Baltimore Liberty Union for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Newark Licking Valley High on Jan. 3.

Baltimore Liberty Union started on steady ground by forging a 16-14 lead over Newark Licking Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 29-26 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Newark Licking Valley moved to a 49-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 61-47.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Newark Licking Valley faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Lancaster Fisher on Dec. 27 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

