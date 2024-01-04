Strasburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lore City Buckeye Trail 56-23 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Strasburg faced off against Mansfield and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 30 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.