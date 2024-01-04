Zanesville West Muskingum unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Maysville 52-24 Wednesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 14-8 lead over Zanesville Maysville.

The Tornadoes opened a towering 28-9 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped to a 40-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-8 edge.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Zanesville Maysville took on McConnelsville Morgan on Dec. 20 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

