Cincinnati Oak Hills rolled past Cincinnati Colerain for a comfortable 65-25 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 3.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Colerain faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Holland Springfield and Cincinnati Colerain took on Cincinnati Princeton on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.