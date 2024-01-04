Norwalk finally found a way to top Lexington 47-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 3.

Lexington started on steady ground by forging a 15-13 lead over Norwalk at the end of the first quarter.

The Truckers’ shooting jumped in front for a 24-19 lead over the Minutemen at the half.

Norwalk jumped to a 36-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Minutemen managed a 13-11 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lexington faced off against Ashland and Norwalk took on Oregon Clay on Dec. 23 at Norwalk High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.