Kirtland controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-43 win against Brooklyn on Jan. 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 10-8 lead over Brooklyn.

The Hornets opened a colossal 27-12 gap over the Hurricanes at the intermission.

Kirtland steamrolled to a 46-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes rallied with a 24-18 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Hornets prevailed.

Last time Kirtland and Brooklyn played in a 43-42 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Kirtland faced off against Chesterland West Geauga and Brooklyn took on Wickliffe on Dec. 21 at Wickliffe High School.

