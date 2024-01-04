Madison posted a narrow 47-44 win over Eastlake North during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Eastlake North, as it began with a 19-12 edge over Madison through the end of the first quarter.

The Rangers had a 28-21 edge on the Blue Streaks at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Madison and Eastlake North locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 13-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Madison and Eastlake North squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Eastlake North High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Eastlake North faced off against Euclid and Madison took on Macedonia Nordonia on Dec. 23 at Macedonia Nordonia High School.

