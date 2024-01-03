Portsmouth Notre Dame posted a narrow 57-55 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Jan. 2.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beaver Eastern, as it began with a 16-9 edge over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 25-22 advantage over the Titans at the end of the second quarter.

Portsmouth Notre Dame broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-40 lead over Beaver Eastern.

The Titans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 15-10 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Beaver Eastern took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 21 at West Portsmouth West High School.

